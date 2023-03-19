topStoriesenglish2585578
Will You Marry Me?: Rohit Sharma Propose To A Fan With Rose, Video Goes Viral - Watch

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Australia dominated the match, taking seven wickets in under 20 overs. India lost half of their side during the powerplay.

Mar 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma made his comeback for the second ODI against Australia in Vizag, having missed the opening game due to personal reasons. As Rohit landed at the airport, fans gathered to see him, and he gave a rose to a fan who was taking a selfie with him, jokingly asking if he could marry him. The video of Rohit's humorous gesture went viral on social media.
Hardik Pandya led India in the first ODI, but Rohit resumed his captaincy duties for the second match. Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in the previous game, made way for the captain, while all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.

Hardik Pandya had led India in the first ODI, and he is now assisting Rohit, who replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. The team also decided to bring in all-rounder Axar Patel to replace Shardul Thakur.

Mitchell Starc played a key role for Australia, taking four wickets in seven overs, dismissing Rohit Sharma (13), Shubman Gill (0), Suryakumar Yadav (0), and KL Rahul (9). Nathan Ellis, playing his first game on the tour, took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, trapping him in front of the stumps for 31. Ellis continued his form, also sending back Ravindra Jadeja, leaving India struggling at 91/7.

