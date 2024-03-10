Rahul Dravid Names Greatest Six-Hitter India Has Produced; He Is Not MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh

Rahul Dravid, head coach of the India National Cricket Team, has hailed Rohit Sharma as the premier six-hitter in Indian cricket history. Sharma's prowess in striking the ball is renowned across all formats, fearlessly dismantling bowlers with his exquisite timing and strokeplay. With an impressive tally of 597 international sixes, Sharma is poised to breach the monumental 600-mark milestone soon. As India awaits international fixtures until June, Sharma sets his sights on achieving this feat during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

In the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma's blistering innings of 103 runs off 162 balls, adorned with 13 fours and 3 sixes, proved pivotal in India's commanding victory by an innings and 64 runs. Throughout the Test series, Indian batsmen showcased their ability to clear the ropes with frequency. In a light-hearted moment during an interview on Jio Cinema post-match, head coach Rahul Dravid humorously remarked, "I just show them videos of me, man. So they are hitting sixes now." (Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement On His Retirement, Says 'I Feel In Last 2 Or 3 Years...')

"But it is incredible to watch, and it is one facet of the game that is at a different level. We have someone (Rohit Sharma) who is the greatest six-hitter India has ever produced. It is phenomenal-the six-hitting power, the skill, and the ability. Every time they hit the ball, it seems to go out. It’s amazing," he added.

Rahul Dravid underlined the importance of staying together and functioning as a unit to be triumphant in the tough world of Test cricket while delivering a motivational dressing room speech after India registered a memorable 4-1 series win over England.

After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the hosts bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series. (Team India Back On Top Of ICC Test Team Rankings After 4-1 Win Over England)

"Series like this have to be earned and this is tough. Test cricket is hard at times. It's hard in terms of your skill. It's hard physically, as you've seen, it's hard mentally," Dravid said in a video posted on BCCI.Tv.

"But it's great satisfaction at the end of it. The satisfaction that you get winning a series like this coming from one behind to be able to win four. I think it's just phenomenal," he added.

As key players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul, who played only the opener, were unavailable, India found heroes in some young names in the series. The home side handed debuts to five players -- Rajat Paitidar, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep -- in the marquee series.In fact, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja too missed a Test each.

The Indian coach was a chuffed man after some of those young names emerged with flying colours from the series.

"For a lot of you young guys, especially coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whether you're a batsman or bowler or whatever you are, your success is tied in with other people's success. All of you are invested in each other's success. And that's really important going forward. It's not about your success, but it's about how you can help other people succeed, which will also help you succeed," he said.