'World Cup Ke Baad...', Rohit Sharma Reacts As Firecrackers Interrupt His Press Conference After Asia Cup 2023 Triumph - Watch
Rohit Sharma, known for his wit and charm, added a dash of humour to the post-match celebrations. During a press conference following the resounding victory, a sudden burst of crackers interrupted his remarks.
Trending Photos
The Indian cricket team's triumphant run in the Asia Cup 2023 has left fans around the globe exhilarated, setting the stage for an action-packed cricket season ahead. Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, the team's astonishing victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup has ignited hopes and celebrations. Amidst the jubilation, Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment in a post-match press conference that added a touch of humour to the triumph.
Typical Rohit Sharma in press conference, he is just amazing.
Captain Rohit Sharma eyeing for Win the World Cup - All the best, India! pic.twitter.com/bW47hFCqus— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 17, 2023
Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer Named In Travelling Reserve Of England Squad
Rohit Sharma's Heroics
In a spectacular display of dominance, the Indian cricket team, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, decimated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023. Their impeccable performance saw Sri Lanka bundled out for a mere 50 runs, thanks to a remarkable spell by pacer Mohammed Siraj, who scalped six wickets for just 21 runs in his seven overs. This outstanding performance paved the way for India's resounding ten-wicket victory, marking a remarkable start to their upcoming cricketing endeavours.
Rohit Sharma's Quirky Remark
Rohit Sharma, known for his wit and charm, added a dash of humour to the post-match celebrations. During a press conference following the resounding victory, a sudden burst of crackers interrupted his remarks. Unfazed, Rohit Sharma quipped, "Arey World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo ye sab... (burst crackers after we win the World Cup)," eliciting laughter from journalists and attendees. This candid moment showcased Sharma's lighthearted approach to cricket, endearing him to fans and the media alike.
The Significance of the Victory
India's emphatic win in the Asia Cup assumes immense significance as it provides the team with a much-needed morale boost ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. A tournament victory before entering the World Cup campaign is a promising omen for the Men in Blue. However, their journey to World Cup glory includes a formidable challenge in the form of a three-match series against Australia, commencing on September 22nd, adding to the excitement of the cricketing calendar.
Live Tv