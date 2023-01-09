Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals real reason behind Jasprit Bumrah getting RULED OUT of IND vs SL ODI series

Since Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from the back injury that prevented him from competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year, India captain Rohit Sharma does not want to take any chances with the pacer.

'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.'#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AWQqJTtHr0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023

"Very unfortunate. The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of days ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah," said India captain Rohit Sharma while addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first ODI in Guwahati. The forthcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Tuesday, will not feature Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) stated on Monday.

India will play their opening game of the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September last year due to back issues. The pacer was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to back injury. While Bumrah has remained absent from the national squad, other senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have joined the squad in Guwahati.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.