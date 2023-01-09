topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals real reason behind Jasprit Bumrah getting RULED OUT of IND vs SL ODI series

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September last year due to back issues.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals real reason behind Jasprit Bumrah getting RULED OUT of IND vs SL ODI series

Since Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from the back injury that prevented him from competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year, India captain Rohit Sharma does not want to take any chances with the pacer.

Also Read: Is Suryakumar Yadav better than Ab De Villiers? Here's what stats say - In Pics

"Very unfortunate. The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of days ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah," said India captain Rohit Sharma while addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first ODI in Guwahati. The forthcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Tuesday, will not feature Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) stated on Monday.

India will play their opening game of the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September last year due to back issues. The pacer was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to back injury. While Bumrah has remained absent from the national squad, other senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have joined the squad in Guwahati.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Live Tv

Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah news updateJasprit Bumrah newsJasprit Bumrah updateJasprit Bumrah injury updateJasprit Bumrah comebackRohit SharmaRohit Sharma news updateRohit sharma newsRohit Sharma updateIND vs SL 1st T20IIND vs SL 1st T20I news updateIND vs SL 1st T20I newsIND vs SL 1st T20I update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?