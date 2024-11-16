Rohit Sharma, Ritika Blessed With Baby Boy: Reports

India’s cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, according to media sources. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Samaira, born in 2018, have not yet officially confirmed the news. This joyous moment comes as Rohit had recently taken a break from cricket, missing out on India’s preparations ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The couple had successfully kept Ritika's pregnancy away from public attention, only revealing the news earlier this month when Rohit stepped away from the squad.

Rohit’s return to the team could not come at a more crucial time for India. Following a disappointing 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand, the Indian captain is under pressure to bounce back, especially as the team prepares for the tough challenge against Australia. His presence in the lineup would be a significant boost, particularly given India's struggle to find a suitable replacement for the experienced opener. The squad had added Abhimanyu Easwaran as a backup, but his lackluster performance for India A in practice games hasn't inspired confidence. Similarly, KL Rahul was seen as another option, but his recent outings have been inconsistent.

Adding to the concern, KL Rahul sustained a blow to his right elbow during an intra-squad practice match against India A at the WACA Stadium. The incident occurred when Prasidh Krishna's delivery struck Rahul, forcing him to retire hurt. However, according to reports from The Times of India, Rahul’s injury is not serious, and he is expected to be fit for the series opener.

India's preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is in full swing, with the first Test set to begin soon. If Rohit returns in time, it would be a morale boost for a team seeking redemption after their recent struggles. For now, all eyes are on the captain's decision regarding his availability, which could significantly influence India’s chances in the upcoming high-stakes series.