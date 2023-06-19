Rohit Sharma Set To Be Removed As Test Captain Of Team India? Aakash Chopra Says THIS

The third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has already begun with the exciting Ashes series in England. India, who finished as runners-up in the previous two cycles, losing to New Zealand and Australia in the finals respectively, will start their campaign next month in a two-Test series against West Indies. However, the primary question ahead of India's 2023/25 WTC cycle is the future of Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has issued a warning to BCCI selectors, expressing his belief that Rohit is unlikely to remain as the skipper beyond 2023.

"Rohit Sharma is a good captain. That is out of the question, understands the pulse of the game, doesn’t make common mistakes. He’s very decent. The question is not about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. It’s about playing XI (for the WTC final). The next question is on the type of pitches they play at home. See, all these decisions are taken by the team management. I am sure Rohit Sharma would’ve been part of the think-tank when Virat Kohli was the captain. Now Kohli will also be part of that group too. However, the responsibility lies with the one who goes for the toss. The focus now is on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid like it was before on Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. This is the sad reality," Chopra said.

Chopra remains certain that Rohit will be replaced as the Test skipper in the 2023/25 WTC cycle but leaves the decision on his Test future as a batter in the hands of the Indian star.

"Rohit is a good captain, there is no doubt about that. Rohit is a good Test batter, there is no doubt about that as well, but will the future remain like this only - I am not 100% certain because you have reached the final in the last two cycles but haven't won even once, and age is not on his side, this is the reality. When you see the next two years, and another WTC cycle - 2025, Rohit Sharma could still be playing Test cricket if he really wants to play Test cricket. Six series is a lot of time," he said.

Chopra thus makes the BCCI selectors aware of India's WTC schedule in the new cycle and the need to look for an option beyond Rohit to lead the side.

"Can the selectors, by the end of 2023, when you come back from South Africa, start thinking about the next WTC final? One year will remain. There will be five Test matches against England. Then you have to go to Australia, so should they look for a change? This is going to be an interesting one," he said.