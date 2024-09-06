Rohit Sharma Set To Break This Record Of Virat Kohli In the Upcoming IND Vs BAN Series

The series between India and Bangladesh will be taking place from September 19 onwards, where the two teams will lock horns in a total of two Tests and three T20Is. The tour starts with a Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. The upcoming Test series will mark the comeback of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the longest format. Currently, Kohli holds the feat for the most wins in a year as Indian captain, a record that Rohit has yet to break.

Talking about Virat’s captaincy, the Indian team has won 31 matches each in both 2017 and 2019, getting past MS Dhoni's record and surpassing the previous record set by Mohammad Azharuddin for the most wins in a year. The current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has not yet equalled this feat as under his leadership, the Indian team grabbed victories in 28 matches in 2022 and 24 matches in 2023.

It will be a massive task for Rohit to break Virat Kohli's record as he has retired from the shortest format of the game, shifting his focus only to ODIs and Tests. The Indian skipper holds the second spot on the list of skippers who have scored the most runs in the World Test Championship. Virat on the other hand, is standing on the top of the list with 1,349 runs as captain in the World Test Championship.

Rohit has collected 1,090 runs as of now as captain in the World Test Championship and is just 260 runs away from surpassing his predecessor. The upcoming two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh starts on September 19, with the first Test scheduled to take place in Chennai and the second in Kanpur. The BCCI has not announced the Indian team yet but as per the ESPNcricinfo report, the squad will likely be declared after the initial round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy, scheduled from September 5 to 8.