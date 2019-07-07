close

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma shares wife Ritika's photo with daughter Samaira cheering for him from the stands

Rohit's wife Ritika was seen with her daughter Samaira in the stands during the match.

Rohit Sharma shares wife Ritika&#039;s photo with daughter Samaira cheering for him from the stands

New Delhi: India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma shared a picture of his wife with daughter Samaira, showing their support to Men in Blue during their last league match in the ongoing ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Rohit wrote in a Twitter post, "Nothing can beat this when your loved ones are up there in the stands rooting for you with fingers crossed." Rohit's wife Ritika was seen with her daughter Samaira in the stands during the match. Ritika kept cheering for Rohit while holding her baby in hands with crossed fingers.

After scoring a ton in the match, Rohit became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Also, he scored his third consecutive ton in the tournament when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka.

Only ten players have achieved this feat of smashing back-to-back three consecutive centuries in ODI. The 32-year-old played a knock of 103 runs and is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 647 runs under his name. India will face New Zealand in the semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9. 

