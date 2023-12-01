trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694083
ROHIT SHARMA

'Rohit Sharma Should...', Sourav Ganguly Passes Verdict On Team India's Captaincy Future

Rohit Sharma took over the reins as India's full-time T20I skipper after the T20 World Cup in 2021, held in the United Arab Emirates.

Dec 01, 2023
In a resounding show of support, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his strong endorsement for Rohit Sharma to continue as the captain of the Indian cricket team until the T20 World Cup in 2024. Ganguly, who is known for his astute cricketing insights, praised Sharma's leadership qualities and emphasized his crucial role in India's recent cricketing endeavors.

Rohit's Captaincy Journey

Rohit Sharma took over the reins as India's full-time T20I skipper after the T20 World Cup in 2021, held in the United Arab Emirates. Under his captaincy, India has achieved remarkable success, securing victories in 39 out of 51 matches. Notably, Rohit recently led the team in the ODI World Cup 2023, where India reached the final but faced defeat against Australia.

Ganguly's Resounding Endorsement

Sourav Ganguly, speaking to reporters, left no room for ambiguity in his support for Rohit Sharma. He acknowledged Rohit's stellar performance in the World Cup and labeled him as a true "leader." Ganguly stated, "Rohit Sharma should be the captain of India because he's done so well in the World Cup. He's a leader. So I expect, and I presume that he will continue as captain till the T20 World Cup."

Impressive World Cup Run

Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in India's journey to the World Cup 2023 final, where they won ten consecutive matches before facing a defeat against Australia. Known for his aggressive style, Rohit consistently provided flying starts to the team. Despite being dismissed for 47 runs in the final, his contributions were crucial throughout the tournament.

Rohit's Break and Future Plans

Following the World Cup, Rohit Sharma opted for a break from the T20I series against Australia and will not be part of the ODIs and T20Is in the upcoming South Africa tour. His return is anticipated in India's two-match Test series against South Africa starting on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Ganguly's Support for Kohli and Sharma

Ganguly extended his support not only to Rohit Sharma but also to Virat Kohli. He emphasized the duo's integral role in Indian cricket and expressed the need for them to take a break to return "fresh" for the upcoming busy schedule, including the T20 World Cup.

