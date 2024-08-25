Rohit Sharma Spotted In Intense Training With Coach Abhishek Nayar Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Series, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma, who successfully led India to a triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, was recently seen in a training session with India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar. A video that has been making rounds on social media shows Rohit engaging in intense cardio exercises at a park, with Nayar closely monitoring his routine. Nayar, who was appointed as part of the Indian cricket team's support staff last month, took on his role following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India's head coach.

Rohit had a mixed performance in the IPL 2024 while playing for the Mumbai Indians. However, he bounced back strongly during the T20 World Cup, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer for India. His exceptional form with the bat played a pivotal role in helping India secure the T20 World Cup title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Following the T20 World Cup success, Rohit participated in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka held in Colombo earlier this month. Demonstrating his consistent performance, he was the highest run-scorer across all three matches. Despite his impressive efforts, India struggled in the series, losing all three ODIs to Sri Lanka. This marked a significant upset, as it was the first time in 27 years that India had lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka.

The video of Rohit training with Nayar has led to speculation among fans, with some suggesting that the park session might be part of a promotional shoot. However, it also underscores Rohit’s commitment to maintaining peak fitness ahead of India's upcoming cricket fixtures.

Captain Rohit Sharma was seen training in the park.



Hitman getting ready for test season pic.twitter.com/uqcnHs4R9o — (@rushiii_12) August 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma last played in a Test match for India in March 2024 against England, where he scored a memorable century in the first innings. His experience and skills will be vital for India's red-ball cricket ambitions, especially with crucial series coming up. His contributions will be key not only for securing series wins but also for helping India qualify for their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Following the series against Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, India will host a three-match Test series against New Zealand at home. This will be followed by a challenging five-match Test series against Australia as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to take place in Australia in November. Rohit's performance in these fixtures will be instrumental in shaping India's Test cricket future.