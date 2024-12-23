In the world of cricket, few names resonate as powerfully as Rohit Sharma. Known for his ability to turn games on their head with explosive batting, the Indian captain has often been the backbone of India's success. However, recent performances have left fans and analysts alike questioning his form, particularly in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). As we edge closer to the Boxing Day Test, Rohit’s dismal run in the series so far has become a major talking point. Despite India's strong position in the series and the continued hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC), the veteran opener’s lack of runs could pose a serious challenge in their quest for victory.

Rohit Sharma got beaten by Part-time Bowler Devdutt Padikkal in the nets _ pic.twitter.com/6iGlPXO6Nl December 22, 2024

Also Read: Who Is Nat Yoannidis, Australian Reporter Who Went Viral After Spat With Virat Kohli In Melbourne - In Pics

A Struggling Captain in the Middle Order

Rohit Sharma's troubles in the middle order have been well-documented. Having made the decision to move down the order after years of opening, Sharma’s batting has seemed increasingly out of sync. His returns in the ongoing BGT have been far from what one would expect from a player of his stature. After three innings, he has managed scores of 3, 6, and 10 – a far cry from the explosive performances fans are used to seeing. This slump isn’t an isolated incident, either. It marks a continuation of a disappointing run that began with the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and the Australian pitches have only exposed his vulnerability further.

Rohit Sharma’s 2024 Statistics: A Stark Reality

Looking at the numbers, Rohit’s batting in 2024 paints a concerning picture. In 24 Test innings this year, he has accumulated just 607 runs at a below-par average of 26.39. For a batsman of his quality, these statistics are hard to digest. The ongoing struggles seem to have shaken his confidence, and the experiment of moving him into the middle order has, so far, proven unsuccessful.

With only two Tests remaining in the series, the pressure is mounting. For India to succeed in their pursuit of BGT glory and WTC qualification, Rohit Sharma needs to find his rhythm again. His poor form has not only raised questions about his place in the side but also about his captaincy. The team, despite its strong core, will need its leader to step up and provide the stability expected of him.

The Devdutt Padikkal Incident: A Symbol of the Struggles

Adding fuel to the fire, a viral video from India’s practice session in Melbourne has captured Rohit Sharma struggling against Devdutt Padikkal’s off-spin. The delivery, though innocuous, completely deceived the Indian captain, leaving him stuck on the back foot and eventually getting out LBW. Padikkal, a part-time bowler who has never taken a wicket in competitive cricket, somehow managed to outsmart Sharma in a scene that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The video has sparked widespread reactions from fans and commentators, many of whom have criticized Rohit for being "outclassed" by a bowler with minimal experience. One Twitter user wrote, "Oh my God... he is done for here… so embarrassing," while others speculated that it could be a sign of Rohit’s diminishing reflexes.

However, there was a lighter side to the incident too. Some fans suggested that Rohit, known for his selflessness, could have let the younger Padikkal get the better of him to boost the youngster's morale. Regardless, the incident served as a stark reminder of the difficulties Sharma is currently facing at the crease.

A Tough Road Ahead: Rohit’s Injury Woes

As if his form wasn’t enough to deal with, Rohit Sharma also suffered a minor injury during a recent practice session in Melbourne. While it added to the woes of the Indian camp, reports suggest that the injury isn't serious, and the skipper is expected to be fit for the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

Rohit had missed the first Test of the series to be with his newborn child, and his return to the side has been less than ideal. Having scored a mere 3, 6, and 10 in the last three innings, the captain now faces the uphill task of silencing his critics in the remaining Tests. The Boxing Day Test is expected to provide a better batting surface, and this could serve as the ideal platform for Rohit to rediscover his form.