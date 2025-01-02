In a surprising revelation that has sent ripples across the Indian cricketing world, Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as the head coach of the Indian team in July 2024 has come under scrutiny. While Gambhir's credentials as a World Cup-winning cricketer and his successful stint as an IPL mentor with Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants made him a strong contender, a new report sheds light on the fact that he was never the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) first choice for the position.

The Unexpected Path to Gambhir's Appointment

The anticipation surrounding the announcement of a new head coach was high when Rahul Dravid, India's outgoing coach, revealed he would not extend his contract. At that moment, many expected a smooth transition, and names like VVS Laxman—head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA)—were being strongly considered. However, Laxman’s refusal to take on the job opened the door for Gambhir, a decision that the BCCI described as more of a compromise than a well-thought-out choice.

According to a senior BCCI official, "Gautam was never our first choice; it was VVS Laxman initially. When he declined, we turned to Gambhir, as several high-profile overseas coaches also didn’t want to coach all three formats. So, Gambhir became the fallback option."

Gambhir’s Tumultuous Start as Head Coach

Since his appointment, Gambhir’s tenure as head coach has been far from smooth. The Indian team has faced a series of disappointing results under his leadership. India’s recent performance has been marred by an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka and a crushing 0-3 defeat at home to New Zealand. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia has added to his woes, with India trailing 1-2 in the series, raising the real possibility of losing the prestigious trophy for the first time in over a decade.

As the final Test of the series looms in Sydney, the pressure on Gambhir is immense. With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, his future as head coach may depend on how the team performs in these crucial matches. A BCCI official hinted, “If the team doesn’t show marked improvement in the Champions Trophy, even Gambhir’s position as head coach could be at risk.”

Communication Breakdown and Internal Struggles

Off the field, the cracks within the team have been widening. Reports have surfaced about Gambhir’s strained relationship with key players, including captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli. Players have expressed frustration over Gambhir’s constant experimentation with the playing XI, which has left several members unsure of their positions in the team. While changes like the inclusion of Nitish Reddy have worked in Gambhir’s favor, others, such as the handling of Shubman Gill, have sparked controversy.

Additionally, Gambhir’s assertive and sometimes abrasive approach has not been well-received by all team members. While his leadership in the IPL has earned him praise, his methods have not resonated well with the more experienced players in the Indian squad, particularly during high-stakes series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gambhir’s Final Chance at Redemption

With his tenure hanging in the balance, the upcoming Champions Trophy could be a defining moment for Gambhir’s career as India’s head coach. If India fails to make a mark in the tournament, it could signal the end of his coaching journey with the national team. There is even speculation that Gambhir may be better suited for a T20-only role, a format where he has proven success as both a player and mentor.

The coming months will be crucial for Gambhir, as he must find a way to unite the team and restore confidence ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The board’s decisions during this time will shape his future with the BCCI, and as the team heads into the final stages of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes will be on his leadership.

Rohit Sharma's Inclusion in the Sydney Test: Gambhir’s Uncertainty

In the latest development, Gambhir has remained tight-lipped about the participation of captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Sydney Test. Despite seeing Sharma warm up during practice, Gambhir refused to confirm whether the skipper would feature in the playing XI, stating that the team has not yet finalized their squad. With the series already under pressure, Gambhir's reluctance to clarify the situation has added further uncertainty to India's preparations.

In a series marked by surprising selections and unpredictable decisions, such as Washington Sundar’s inclusion over Ravichandran Ashwin and Shubman Gill’s exclusion, Gambhir’s leadership and ability to make timely decisions will be under intense scrutiny as the Indian team faces its biggest test yet.

As India's cricketing future hangs in the balance, Gautam Gambhir’s coaching journey has been a tumultuous one. Whether he can navigate these choppy waters and steer the team to victory in the Champions Trophy will be the true test of his mettle as a coach.