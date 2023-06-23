Rohit Sharma To Lead India In West Indies Tests, But Will Cheteshwar Pujara Keep His Place? Read Report Here

The India vs West Indies Tests is not too far away. Team India are expected to fly to Caribbean in the first week of July. Currently, star Indian players are on vacation as they have got the much-needed break but they will soon be back to the cricket ground. The BCCI selectors are likely to meet on Friday to pick the squads for the Tests, ODIs and T20Is vs West Indies. There were report that skipper Rohit Sharma may give the series a skip or is likely to get the axe too after India failed to win the World Test Championship for the second straight time. However, as per a new report, all of this is untrue and Rohit is available for the West Indies Tests.

A BCCI source said that Rohit has confirmed his participation in the Tests vs West Indies. Rohit is fit and available for selection. He will have a good break. So, there is no workload management concern either. He will lead in the West Indies series,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Rohit has not had a great year across formats. He had a poor IPL and also failed to score a good score in the WTC 2023 Final. But selectors have not lost any faith in him.

"Yes, he hasn’t got many runs in IPL and the WTC Final. But he has done decently in the last few months. He got a century in Nagpur against Australia. He is taking care of his fitness. It’s harsh on him to be criticised based on form," the official further said.

The report also stated that Cheteshwar Pujara is also likely to keep his place in the side. However, Sarfaraz Khan could be given a Test call-up, just in case Pujara fails in the first Test. Ishan Kishan is being as the new Test wicketkeeper and he may get to make his debut in first Test vs WI.

The other key points selectors will discus during the meeting are Shubman Gill's selection in the T20Is vs WI, Hardik Pandya's return to Tests among other things. India play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from July 12 to August 13. The first Test starts n July 12 at Dominica before the action shifts to Trinidad for the second Test. The ODI series kickstarts on July 27 and will go on till August 1. The T20I series begins on August 3 and will finish on August 13.