Rohit Sharma To Leave Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2025? PBKS Official Drops Hint

As the whole world awaits for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, there are numerous reports/speculations related to some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. One of the names popping up is Rohit Sharma as fans are puzzled whether the veteran will stay with the Mumbai Indians (MI) or not for the upcoming IPL seasons after being stripped of captaincy before last season.

Under Rohit, MI clinched five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 but recent seasons have not gone as per plan for Rohit or the team which saw the management making some harsh calls. (Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket After Retirement, Ready For New Challenges)

If MI chooses not to retain Rohit, the 2025 mega auction could spark an intense bidding war. With his extensive experience, leadership skills, and batting talent, Rohit would undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after players on the auction table. Several franchises in search of a seasoned captain might see him as the perfect candidate to lead their teams, making his availability a pivotal factor in the upcoming auction.

One franchise that has shown interest in Rohit is Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team in desperate need of a new leader after Shikhar Dhawan's retirement. Although PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta dismissed rumors of signing Rohit during the 2024 season, the 2025 mega auction presents a different opportunity. Sanjay Bangar, the franchise's head of cricket development, hinted at the possibility but acknowledged that the 37-year-old would likely command a premium price.

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets. If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe, he is going to go for a high price," said Bangar in an interaction on the RAO Podcast Youtube channel.

In a strong reaffirmation of the value of domestic cricket, Team India captain Rohit Sharma has underscored the importance of tournaments like the Ranji Trophy in the selection process of the national Test team.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that players who are available participate in the Ranji Trophy. Domestic cricket forms the backbone of our international cricket. Many of the players currently representing the country have risen through the ranks by playing domestic cricket, making it crucial for everyone. We aim to keep it competitive," he said.

India's performance against Sri Lanka saw the team struggle notably against spin, leading to batting collapse, in all three games in the post-match press conference, Rohit addressed the issue and reiterated the importance of domestic tournaments in preparing players for international challenges.

"When selecting players for Test and ODI cricket, much of the discussion revolves around who is performing well in the Ranji Trophy, the one-day format and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," he explained.

While the IPL has undoubtedly contributed to the rise of several cricketing stars, it has also sparked debate about its impact on Indian cricket. However, Rohit clarified that both the IPL and domestic tournaments play vital roles.

"The IPL has its own stature and presents different challenges, but it is all part of Indian cricket, and players excelling in any of these tournaments will eventually be recognized," he noted.

Rohit also addressed India's poor batting display in the series particularly against the Sri Lankan spinners. He dismissed the notion that playing on turning tracks was an acceptable excuse for their failures.

"Playing spin on slow pitches should not be an excuse. We all play on these kind of surfaces. It is about having a clear game plan and executing it well," Sharma said.

Rohit remained the leading run-getter in the three-match ODI series, with 157 runs at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.4. No other batter from either side totalled 100 runs in the series. (With ANI Inputs)