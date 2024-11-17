Rohit Sharma To Miss 1st Test Vs Australia After Birth Of Second Child, Bumrah Set To Lead India- Reports

AUS vs IND: Team India is facing a setback ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy as captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to miss the opening Test against Australia, scheduled to begin on November 22 at the iconic WACA Stadium in Perth. The news comes on the heels of the birth of Rohit’s second child with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and the Indian skipper is opting to spend more time with his family during this special moment.

Jasprit Bumrah to Lead in Rohit's Absence

In the absence of Rohit, India’s premier fast bowler and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the captaincy duties. While Bumrah has previously led India in select matches, taking charge in a high-stakes Test series against Australia will be a significant challenge. However, Rohit's unavailability poses a bigger question for India's batting line-up, especially at the top order.

India's Opening Conundrum Deepens with Shubman Gill’s Injury

To compound India’s troubles, opening batsman Shubman Gill is reportedly doubtful for the first Test due to a finger injury he sustained during an intra-squad practice match in Perth. According to The Times of India, Gill injured his finger while fielding in the slips. Though the injury’s severity is not officially confirmed yet, initial reports suggest that he might have fractured his thumb, putting his participation in the Perth Test in serious jeopardy.

If both Rohit and Gill miss out, India will face a selection dilemma, especially in the opening department. While Devdutt Padikkal has been retained as a backup in Australia, the lack of experience in facing the fiery Australian pace attack on bouncy Perth pitches could prove to be a challenge for him.

India's Tough Road Ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy holds significant importance for India, especially after their recent 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand at home. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot slipping from their grasp, India needs nothing short of a miracle to secure a place in the final. To qualify, India must pull off an unprecedented 4-0 series whitewash against Australia on their home turf a feat never achieved before.

However, India has a history of defying the odds in Australia, especially with their historic series victories in 2020-21 and 2018-19. This time, though, the absence of key players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could make their task even more daunting.

Potential Replacements and Tactical Adjustments

With Rohit and possibly Gill out, India will have to rethink their strategy for the opening slots. Potential options include promoting the seasoned KL Rahul to open alongside Padikkal, or giving a chance to other reserve batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal or Abhimanyu Easwaran, both of whom have been in good form in domestic cricket.

IND vs AUS: Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st Test (Border-Gavaskar Trophy)

Date: November 22, 2024 (Friday)

Venue: WACA Stadium, Perth

Time: 7:30 AM (IST) / 10:00 AM (AWST)

As India gears up for the challenging tour of Australia, the focus will be on how the team adapts to these early setbacks. With their World Test Championship dreams on the line, India will need to regroup quickly and find the right balance to counter the Australian juggernaut. Will they manage to overcome these hurdles and keep their WTC hopes alive? Only time will tell as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy unfolds.