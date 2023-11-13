trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687776
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Rohit Sharma To Retire After Cricket World Cup 2023? Childhood Coach Dinesh Lad Says THIS

Dinesh Lad, visibly thrilled by India's flawless performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, expressed confidence in the team's chances against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma To Retire After Cricket World Cup 2023? Childhood Coach Dinesh Lad Says THIS

In the lead-up to the World Cup semifinal clash between India and New Zealand, the spotlight is not only on the fierce competition but also on the potential significance for India's captain, Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Lad, the childhood coach of the Hitman, has shared his heartfelt thoughts on the matter, suggesting that this 50-over tournament might indeed be Rohit's last on the grand stage.

Also Read: Love At First Sight: Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Beautiful Love Story - In Pics

Rohit's Final World Cup?

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dinesh Lad provided insights into Rohit Sharma's future in World Cup cricket. Lad acknowledged the age factor, noting that at 36, Rohit may be contemplating the possibility of this being his farewell to World Cup glory. "Chances really look as if this could be his last World Cup," Lad stated. Despite the absence of any official retirement announcement, Lad emphasized Rohit's burning desire to secure a World Cup victory for India, especially after missing out in 2011.

Lad's Positive Outlook for India's Victory

Dinesh Lad, visibly thrilled by India's flawless performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, expressed confidence in the team's chances against New Zealand in the semifinal. He applauded the batsmen, particularly Rohit and Gill, for consistently providing a solid foundation for the team. "The way India is performing right now, if we continue playing like this, we have a good chance," Lad affirmed.

Rohit Sharma's Remarkable Form

Lad heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's stellar form in the tournament, underscoring the captain's dominance with the bat. With 503 runs in nine innings and a striking rate of 121.50, Rohit has been a formidable force. Lad expressed his earnest desire to witness Rohit lift the coveted trophy, highlighting the captain's positive and team-centric approach.

India's Commanding Presence in the World Cup

India's unbeaten run in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup has set the stage for a riveting semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Lad commended the entire team, emphasizing the exceptional performances of both batsmen and bowlers that have contributed to India's flawless record.

TAGS

Cricket World Cup 2023Rohit SharmaWorld Cup 2023Dinesh Lad interviewIndia vs New Zealand SemifinalRohit Sharma retirement newsWorld Cup 2023 latest updatesDinesh Lad insights on Rohit SharmaHitman's last World CupIndia cricket team performanceICC World Cup 2023 semifinal previewRohit Sharma farewell matchDinesh Karthik thoughts on World CupIndia vs New Zealand Wankhede StadiumRohit Sharma century hopesDinesh Lad on Rohit Sharma's futureWorld Cup cricket newsIndia's unbeaten run in World CupRohit Sharma's impact on the teamDinesh Lad's perspective on World Cup 2023Indian cricket team semifinal expectationsRohit Sharma and Shubman Gill partnershipMen in Blue in World Cup semifinalCricket experts on Rohit SharmaWankhede Stadium Mumbai World CupDinesh Lad's interview ANIRohit Sharma's contribution to Indian cricketWorld Cup 2023 knockout stageIndia's chances in World Cup semifinalRohit Sharma's batting formDinesh Lad's views on retirementICC World Cup

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war