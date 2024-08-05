During the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 02, 2024, the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a moment of laughter that has since captivated fans on social media. As the Indian team took the field, Kohli and Sharma were seen laughing heartily over a fan-made reimagined poster of the iconic Bollywood movie 'Lagaan,' featuring the current Indian cricket team as characters from the film.

Virat Kohli's priceless after seeing the poster at Colombo. __ pic.twitter.com/SmIxnkckrm August 5, 2024

The Viral Moment



The incident occurred near the boundary ropes, where Kohli spotted the creative artwork in the stands. He quickly pointed it out to Sharma, who couldn’t contain his amusement. The poster, titled "Modern Day Lagaan Warriors," cleverly replaced Aamir Khan’s face with that of the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma. Other team members were also incorporated into the poster, transforming it into a humorous yet impressive homage to both the film and the cricket team.



Kohli and Sharma's Reaction



The reimagined poster first went viral last year after the Men in Blue defeated England in the ODI World Cup. Both Kohli and Sharma were the top two run-getters in the ICC event held in India. The 37-year-old Sharma had recently led India to their second T20 World Cup title, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June. Their reaction to the poster during the first ODI against Sri Lanka was a delightful reminder of their camaraderie and the light-hearted moments that cricket often brings.



First ODI Recap: A Thrilling Encounter



The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka was a memorable one, ending in a thrilling tie. The hosts set a target of 230/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Despite a strong start from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the Indian batters couldn’t capitalize fully, leading to a nail-biting finish. Sharma's performance, along with that of Shubman Gill, laid a solid foundation, but the middle order failed to convert it into a decisive victory.



Second ODI: Sri Lanka Takes the Lead



The second ODI saw Sri Lanka bounce back strongly, securing a 32-run victory. Charith Asalanka and his team posted a competitive total of 240/9 in their 50 overs. India’s chase started on a promising note with Rohit Sharma scoring 64 and Shubman Gill adding 35. However, the team faltered in the middle overs, ultimately being bowled out for 208. This win gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for an exciting contest in the upcoming matches.



Standout Performances



Rohit Sharma once again proved his mettle as a dependable opener, playing a crucial role in both ODIs. His innings in the second match, although not leading to a win, showcased his consistent form and leadership. On the other hand, Shubman Gill’s promising starts in both games hint at a bright future for the young batsman. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka also stood out with his all-round performance, playing a pivotal role in their victory in the second ODI.