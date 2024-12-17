As India battles through a challenging phase in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 against Australia, the spotlight has shifted to the leadership dynamic within the team. Allegations of a divide between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have surfaced, adding to the mounting pressure on the Indian team following a series of disappointing performances. This tension, coupled with India’s lackluster performance in the ongoing third Test in Brisbane, has sparked a wave of criticism.

The Divide Within Team India: Rohit Sharma vs. Gautam Gambhir

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently made headlines with his claims that Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not on the same page. Ali highlighted that the two influential figures in Indian cricket, despite their shared history and individual accomplishments, are struggling to align their approaches in crucial situations.

“Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not on the same page, whether it’s the one-day tournament in Sri Lanka or the recent series against New Zealand. In the second and third Tests, they have not been on the same page,” Basit noted in a YouTube video. Ali's statements came after India's underwhelming display in the Adelaide pink-ball Test, followed by another disappointing day in Brisbane, where India was left reeling at 51/4 in reply to Australia's 445 runs on Day 3.

Tactical Blunders and Leadership Questions

The controversies surrounding India’s leadership have been amplified by tactical blunders. One such instance was Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first in Brisbane after winning the toss—a move that many, including Basit Ali, have criticized. The Australian batsmen, led by Travis Head and Steve Smith, took full advantage, compiling a daunting total. Head’s century, in particular, made a significant impact, and India’s bowlers struggled to break the partnership.

Basit, a former Pakistan cricketer, pointed to the absence of a left-arm pace option in India’s bowling attack as a contributing factor. He emphasized that left-arm pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi have been effective against Travis Head in the past, offering a different angle of attack. In the absence of such a bowler, India’s reliance on Jasprit Bumrah has been evident, but even his stellar efforts have not been enough to counter Australia’s dominance.

“India is overly dependent on Bumrah. The rest of the bowlers are not performing as expected. If I say it’s Bumrah vs Australia, that’s accurate. Similarly, it’s Travis Head vs India,” Basit stated.

A Critique of the Team Selection

Basit also expressed concerns over India’s team selection, particularly in regard to the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Test. The veteran spinner’s selection has raised eyebrows, especially when alternative options like Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin could have provided more balance.

“The decision to include Jadeja doesn’t make sense in this situation,” Basit remarked. “India has played different spinners in all three Test matches so far, and yet they continue to struggle.”

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Under Scrutiny

While Rohit Sharma has been lauded for his leadership in limited-overs formats, his tenure as captain in the longer format has come under increasing scrutiny. India’s recent struggles in the Test series against Australia, particularly in the second and third Tests, have raised questions about his ability to lead in challenging conditions.

The leadership gap was further highlighted by comparisons to former captain Rahul Dravid. According to Basit, Dravid and Rohit were often on different pages regarding team strategies, leading to inconsistent performances. This divide between Rohit and Gambhir only compounds the issue, creating further uncertainty in the team.

India’s Disappointing Day in Brisbane

At the close of Day 3 in Brisbane, India found themselves on the backfoot, staring down the barrel of an impending defeat. With only KL Rahul (33*) offering any resistance, the Indian batting lineup struggled to cope with the pressure of chasing a steep target. The loss of key wickets, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, left India in a precarious position.