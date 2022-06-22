Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recalled a comment from the current India captain Rohit Sharma and took a sly dig at him. It was comment made by Rohit back in 2016 when India were about to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Kolkata. Notably, Rohit called the left-arm paceman "just a normal bowler" that time and Amir was not shy to recall that moment taking a dig at the current Men in Blue skipper.

It was just after a month when former India skipper Virat Kohli praised the Pakistan bowler and deemed him as a "world-class" bowler following his extraordinary spell against India where got - Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina out. However, Kohli rose up to the occasion and saved the day for India in that game but Amir finished with an impressive number of 3 for 18.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma calmed down the hype of Amir ahead their clash against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir , white-ball stats



Balls: 78



Runs: 44



Dismissals: 3



Dots: 51



Boundaries: 4 (Fours 4, sixes 0)



Average: 14.6



Strike Rate: 56.4



“Stop talking about him already. He isn’t the only bowler, Pakistan have five other bowlers who are doing well for them. There is just so much hype around him, I don’t think it is right to give him too much hype after one match. He is good but he needs to prove it over and over again. Now people are comparing him to Wasim Akram and all that. He is just a normal bowler, on that given day if he is good, he is good. It is not as if he turns up and blows everyone away," Rohit said before the game.

"I don’t take Rohit Sharma’s statement serious. Everyone has its own opinion and it is impossible that everyone regards me as a world-class bowler. There is nothing to be felt bad about it and as a professional, we should not take such things in a negative way. You cannot be everyone’s favourite. No doubt he is a world-class batsman. I bowled well every time I have faced Rohit and he struggled while facing me, still I will call him a world-class player," said Amir on a private news channel, as quoted by ASports.

Notably, just after a year when Rohit commented on Amir's class, he was dismissed by the left-armer yet again in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He was in fine rhythm in that final as his spell in which he dismissed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, guided Pakistan to lift the trophy at the Oval.