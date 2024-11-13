On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of cricket history with a breathtaking 264 runs against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This stunning innings remains the highest individual score in One Day International (ODI) cricket to this day, setting a record that has stood the test of time. A combination of flawless technique, power hitting, and a ruthless chase for runs saw Rohit not just break records but redefine what was possible in ODI cricket.

ROHIT SHARMA SMASHED 264 ON THIS DAY 10 YEARS AGO...!!!



- 264 (173) with 33 fours and 9 sixes, a marathon innings in an ODI by the Hitman. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/qKXirYtaL2 November 13, 2024

A Historic Knock: The Early Stages

Rohit’s epic 264 began with an early moment of fortune. Dropped on just 4 by Thisara Perera, the Sri Lankan fielders would soon realize the gravity of that mistake. What followed was a relentless assault on the Sri Lankan bowlers. Rohit, initially cautious, settled into his innings with composure and precision. His first 100 runs came off 100 balls, with the milestone reflecting a measured approach. But what followed was pure dominance.

As he accelerated, his timing and shot selection were impeccable, and the transition from a solid foundation to aggressive brilliance was mesmerizing. In just 25 balls, Rohit added his next fifty, showcasing his ability to take on even the best of bowling attacks with ease.

264 Runs: The Power and Precision

Rohit's double century came in just 151 balls, a significant achievement in itself. By then, the Sri Lankan bowlers had no answers to his unrelenting assault. He took on pacers and spinners alike, making the 50-over game look like a T20 match. His 264 included a staggering 33 boundaries and 9 sixes, underscoring his power-hitting prowess.

The last phase of his innings was nothing short of explosive. Over the final 22 balls, he struck 9 boundaries and 3 sixes, with the crowd at Eden Gardens roaring in approval. Rohit even survived another dropped catch after his double century, and though he was eventually dismissed off the final ball of the innings, his score of 264 from 173 balls was a record that would forever change the landscape of ODI cricket.

A Legacy of Double Hundreds

This innings was not just a standalone feat for Rohit. It cemented his legacy as the first player to score two double centuries in ODIs, a feat he achieved after his previous double century of 209 against Australia in 2013. With his 264, Rohit not only surpassed his own milestone but set a new benchmark in ODI cricket. His dominance in the format continued, and he went on to score another double century, 208* against Sri Lanka in 2017, becoming the only player in history to achieve three double centuries in ODIs.

Dominance Beyond the Numbers

Rohit Sharma's 264 was more than just a record. It was a statement—an example of the heights achievable in modern-day cricket. His ability to adapt, his keen eye for gaps, and his clinical power-hitting meant that he had redefined the role of an opener in ODIs. With the match total of 404/5, India set a target that was out of Sri Lanka’s reach, a testament to Rohit’s brilliance.

This innings also marked a major turning point in Rohit’s career, as he became a fixture in India's middle-order before moving up the batting order to open in 2013. The move proved to be a game-changer, unleashing his full potential and leading to some of the most memorable knocks in cricket history.

The Impact on ODI Cricket

Rohit’s 264 is not just about the runs; it’s about what it represented for ODI cricket. In an era dominated by T20 cricket, where fast scoring is often emphasized, Rohit proved that patience, combined with an attacking mindset, could yield remarkable results. He wasn’t just playing a knock; he was rewriting the script of how cricket could be played in the 50-over format.

As India’s captain, Rohit has carried this aggressive intent forward in every format, leading by example. His leadership, both in the Indian team and in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, has been highly successful. Even as he faces criticism in the ongoing phases of his career, his legacy as a record-breaking batter is cemented by knocks like the unforgettable 264.