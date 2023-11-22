As the dust settles on India’s heartbreak in the World Cup final, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) will be sitting down with captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to recalibrate and make a pathway for the next four years across formats. That the hot topic of discussion would be about getting clarity on Rohit’s white-ball future along with grooming a captain for the future.

Rohit's White-Ball Dilemma

According to Times Of India's sources, Rohit has already communicated to the selectors that he is fine with not being considered for T20Is. But with the selectors keen to invest in young blood, it will be interesting to see how Rohit sees his ODI career. Rohit will be nearly 40 by the time the next ODI World Cup arrives in South Africa in 2027. The next big ODI tournament will be the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. In the next one year, India are slated to play only six ODIs.

ODI Career Crossroads

Despite playing incredibly well in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, India failed to win the cup following a poor batting performance on the night of the finals. However, Rohit Sharma has been lauded for his captaincy in the tournament and the fearless brand of cricket he played in the tournament. However, with the end of the World Cup, the BCCI officials are eager to set the roadmap for the future.

The Champions Trophy Conundrum

A Shift towards Test Cricket

“As of now, it seems Rohit will be focusing a lot of his energy on the Test format for the next cycle of the World Test Championship which runs till 2025. Grooming a captain for the longer formats is a key part of the agenda. With Hardik Pandya prone to injuries, selectors may look for options in ODIs,” a source told The Times of India.

BCCI's Plan Unveiled

The Road Ahead

