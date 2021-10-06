Rohit Sharma's new challenge gets IPL stars busy, find out what is it

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has a new challenge for the fans. The opener shared a video of him imitating the style of other cricketers, asking the fans to guess each one.

Rohit shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Friends. Teammates. Legends! Let’s see if you can guess all 3 cricketers in this Reel." He also informed the fans of a second part, which will be released soon.

Interestingly several cricketers took part in the challenge, including Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai Indians play-offs chances

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are the two remaining teams in fray for the final Playoff berth. KKR and MI will fight it out in the coming days as they play their last respective group stage matches on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Rohit Sharma’s MI found back their form just when they needed it the most. Their resounding win over Rajasthan on Tuesday (October 5) took them level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders. Both these teams have identical points, but Mumbai’s run-rate is -0.048, which has kept them out of the top-four.

However, nothing short of a win would do for them on Friday, even if Kolkata lose their last match against RR.