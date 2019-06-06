Ross Taylor: Man of the Match in Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC World Cup clash

London: Veteran Ross Taylor helped New Zealand remain unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2019 following a 91-ball 82 against Bangladesh in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday. New Zealand emerged victorious by a margin of two wickets after being handed a target of 245 runs to chase.

Taylor stitched a partnership of 105 runs with skipper Kane Williamson to help the Kiwis dominate. He further held the chase together following Williamson's dismissal with a steady partnership alongside all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field. Bangladesh were bowled out for 244 following a comprehensive performance by the Kiwi bowling attack led by Matt Henry who scalped four wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 64 runs off 68 deliveries, with the rest of the batsmen failing to register a score more than 30.

The New Zealand chase kicked off strongly with openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro adopting an aggressive outlook. However, their dismissals resulted in the necessity of a mature approach where Ross Taylor made his presence felt with a 91-ball 82 in an innings comprising of nine boundaries. Taylor's knock resulted in the Kiwis maintaining their unbeaten status in the ICC World Cup 2019 having thrashed Sri Lanka by ten wickets in their opening clash.

Taylor has scored 8103 runs in 220 one-day internationals so far for New Zealand.