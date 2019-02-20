हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor overtakes former skipper Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's leading run-scorer in ODIs

He surpassed former skipper Stephen Fleming who was previously leading the run-scoring charts, having smashed 8007 runs in 279 matches, with eight centuries and 49 half-centuries in the kitty.

Ross Taylor overtakes former skipper Stephen Fleming as New Zealand&#039;s leading run-scorer in ODIs
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor became the leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while representing the nation on Wednesday, when he scored 51 runs against Bangladesh during the third ODI in Dunedin. 

Taylor who has been in great form recently, trailed Fleming by 51 runs, having accumulated 7957 runs at an average of 48.22 in 217 matches with twenty centuries and 46 half-centuries to his credit.

The 34-year-old batsman further became the fourth-fastest batsman to score 8000 runs in the ODI format during the clash, trailing Indian skipper Virat Kohli, retired cricketer Sourav Ganguly and former South African batsman AB de Villiers.

Taylor currently holds the national record for scoring the highest number of centuries, fifties as well as enjoying the highest average amongst batsmen who have scored more than 500 ODI runs. Not only this, the cricketer recently recorded six consecutive fifty-plus scores indicating the form he is enjoying. 

Taylor will be looking to ensure similar performances in the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup set to take place in England.  

