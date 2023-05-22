'We Do Not Deserve Place In Playoffs', Faf du Plessis' Speaks Out Brutal Truth On RCB's Campaign In IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), provided an honest assessment and admitted that RCB was not superior to other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He expressed his belief that the Bangalore-based franchise did not deserve to qualify for the playoffs. RCB shared a video on their official Twitter account, showcasing the team's sombre mood after their defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final IPL 2023 match. The video was accompanied by a caption from RCB stating, "RCB V GT Game Day Review. Captain Faf, players, and coaches reflect on the #IPL2023 season and express their gratitude and regards to the 12th Man Army after the match that concluded our campaign this year."

RCB v GT Game Day Review



Du Plessis acknowledged that the entire squad had high expectations for the 16th edition of the IPL and knew they would face a formidable opponent in their last league match. Faf remarked, "It was challenging as we had high hopes for the last game. We were aware that we were up against a strong team tonight. After gaining momentum in the last two matches, we were really looking forward to carrying that form into the playoffs. When facing a top side like GT, you have to bring your A-game."

The skipper provided an honest assessment of the game, acknowledging that they lacked consistency in certain areas and were not one of the top teams in the tournament. He stated, "Siraj had an excellent campaign. However, there were areas where we consistently struggled. If we analyze ourselves honestly, we were not among the best teams in the competition. While we were fortunate to witness some exceptional performances, as a whole, we do not deserve a place in the playoffs. We gave it our all tonight but fell short."

He went on to commend Shubman Gill's remarkable century in the second innings and highlighted some positives from IPL 2023. Faf continued, "We were not far off. Shubman Gill played an unbelievable innings to score a hundred. It is disappointing that our season ends here, but we had some real positives, such as Maxi's performance this year. Virat was incredible, and our partnerships were outstanding. The consistency we showed was remarkable."

On Sunday, May 21, the entire Chinnaswamy stadium was left stunned as the Bangalore franchise suffered a six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans, resulting in RCB's elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs.