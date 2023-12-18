LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Who Will RCB Pick?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), despite reaching three IPL finals, is yet to clinch the coveted trophy. With a revamped squad led by Faf du Plessis, the team heads into the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai, aiming to rectify past weaknesses and build a championship-winning roster. RCB's retained players include key figures like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, but notable releases such as Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have left gaps in the squad. With a budget of Rs 23.25 crore and six slots to fill, RCB has strategic decisions to make.

RCB retained players: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

RCB released players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

RCB Trades: Mayank Dagar (from Sunrisers Hyderabad), Cameron Green (from Mumbai Indians).

Purse left: Rs 23.25 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

RCB's IPL AUCTION 2024 Strategy

RCB's release of quality pacers signals a clear focus on strengthening their bowling department. With Rs 23.25 crore in the purse, they are expected to bid aggressively for both Indian and overseas pacers to add experience and depth. The departure of Wanindu Hasaranga creates a void in the spin department. RCB will be on the lookout for a quality spinner, though the challenge lies in the availability of top Indian spinners in the auction. The team may explore overseas options to fill this crucial gap. Despite having the second-biggest purse, RCB's budget constraints (Rs 23.25 crore) will force them to make calculated choices. The focus on bowlers might lead to a strategic allocation of funds, balancing quality and quantity within the limitations.

Full List Of Players Bought By RCB In IPL 2024 Auction

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...