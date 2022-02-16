Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check RCB Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 mega auction

RCB IPL 2022 players list: Even though a title win continues to elude Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Bengaluru-based franchise is one of the most followed teams in the tournament. RCB was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company's liquor brand Royal Challenge. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bangalore franchise was purchased by Vijay Mallya, who paid US$111.6 million for it in 2008. This was the second-highest bid for a team, next only to Reliance Industries' bid of US$111.9 million for the Mumbai Indians.

The brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore was estimated to be ₹595 crore (US$79 million) in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Duff & Phelps. Notably, RCB have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. Their lack of success over the years despite the presence of various notable players has earned them the tag of ‘underachievers’.

Meanwhile, the franchise made 3 picks on the IPL 2022 retention day and retained the services of former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. Also, Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, hence, the franchise are searching a new captain for the 2022 season.

Speaking about the strategy at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations of RCB said, “We are very happy with the way our squad is shaped with the new inclusions around the retained talents. It is a really balanced team of overseas and domestic players. We have managed to cover all our bases with multi-dimensional skill sets and that was the key to our strategy getting into the auctions. Majority of things went as per plan considering the auction dynamics, we managed to check off all the criteria that we had set out to achieve for the RCB team.

"The strategy was to define dedicated roles for players, who we identified, and to strategically go after individual players, managing the purse wisely. We also successfully managed to get some of our RCB players back which was always an important part of our game plan. It is certainly an achievement with the way auction dynamics plays out and the budget remains to be a constraint, but we are very happy with the outcome. We also looked at the availability and how fast all these players just get into the groove and the preparations to form a playing XI. We are certainly excited for the upcoming season and believe we have got the arsenal to put up a quality show.”

Retained: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Final list of players purchased by RCB in IPL 2022 auction:

Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 95 lakh), Finn Allen (Rs 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (Rs 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (Rs 75 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 crore)

