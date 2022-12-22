topStoriesenglish
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Faf du Plessis here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title but they will be hoping to turn this record around. RCB will head into IPL 2023 mini auction hoping to build a side that can challenge for the title next year. RCB have retained their core group of players led by skipper Du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

The side also features other match-winners like Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj as well as Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB will be hoping that they made the correct decision in retaining Glenn Maxwell, who is currently ruled out of international cricket after fracturing his leg. The side also features young talent like New Zealand's Finn Allen and Rajat Patidar, who hit a brilliant maiden century in IPL 2022 Playoffs clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Virat Kohli 34 years Batsman INR 15 CR(R) RCB
India Suyash Prabhudessai 25 years Batsman INR 30 Lakhs(R) RCB
South Africa Faf du Plessis 38 years Batsman INR 7 crores(R) RCB
India Rajat Patidar 29 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) RCB
India Anuj Rawat (wk) 23 years WK-Batsman INR 3.40 crores(R) RCB
New Zealand Finn Allen (wk) 23 years WK-Batsman INR 80 Lakhs(R) RCB
India Dinesh Karthik (wk) 37 years WK-Batsman INR 5.50 crores(R) RCB
India Mohammed Siraj 28 years Bowler INR 7 CR(R) RCB
India Karn Sharma 35 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) RCB
India Siddarth Kaul 32 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) RCB
Australia Josh Hazlewood 31 years Bowler INR 7.75 crores(R) RCB
India Harshal Patel 32 years Bowler INR 10.75 crores(R) RCB
India Akash Deep 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) RCB
Australia Glenn Maxwell 34 years All-rounder INR 11 CR(R) RCB
England David Willey 32 years All-rounder INR 2 crores(R) RCB
India Mahipal Lomror 23 years All-rounder INR 95 Lakhs(R) RCB
India Shahbaz Ahmed 28 years All-rounder INR 2.40 crores(R) RCB
Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga 25 years All-rounder INR 10.75 crores(R) RCB
