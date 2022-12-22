Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title but they will be hoping to turn this record around. RCB will head into IPL 2023 mini auction hoping to build a side that can challenge for the title next year. RCB have retained their core group of players led by skipper Du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

The side also features other match-winners like Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj as well as Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB will be hoping that they made the correct decision in retaining Glenn Maxwell, who is currently ruled out of international cricket after fracturing his leg. The side also features young talent like New Zealand's Finn Allen and Rajat Patidar, who hit a brilliant maiden century in IPL 2022 Playoffs clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) Full Players List in IPL 2023: