Joburg Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis entered the record books at the Wanderers on Tuesday (January 24) evening when he struck the maiden century of the SA20 2023 tournament. It was a scintillating innings that lasted only 58 balls, but yielded 113 electrifying runs. It included eight boundaries and eight sixes.

Du Plessis was the star of the Bullring as he tore into Durban’s Super Kings bowling attack. The former South Africa captain had Reeza Hendricks as company for the majority of the innings with the opening pair putting on 157 for the first wicket. Hendricks was very much a supporting act though with the Proteas opener compiling 45 off 46 balls.

Watch Faf du Plessis score first hundred of SA20 here…

The maiden #Betway #SA20 CENTURY has been an absolute delight to witness! Faf du Plessis is a man for the big moments _#JSKvDSG | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/QcZAAYOLU6 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 24, 2023

The partnership was the perfect platform for the Super Kings to chase down the Super Giants’ 178 for 6 with Du Plessis striking the winning runs with five balls remaining. The eight-wicket victory reignited the Super Kings SA20 campaign as they leapfrogged MI Cape Town into fourth place.

Unfortunately for the Super Giants their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are now slim as they remain at the foot of the table. Quinton de Kock’s team had given themselves hope through Heinrich Klaasen’s 65 off 48 balls and a pair of 28's from West Indian duo Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder at the top and bottom end of the innings.

Maheesh Theekshana (3/30) and Gerald Coetzee (3/21) ensured the Super Giants did not run away entirely. However, the thousands that streamed into the Wanderers once again would remember this special evening as the night Du Plessis struck the first century of the SA20.

Brief Scores: Durban’s Super Kings 178/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 65, Jason Holder 28 n.o., Kyle Mayers 28; Gerald Coetzee 3/21, Maheesh Theekshana 3/30) lost to Joburg Super Kings 182/2 in 19.1 ovs (Faf du Plessis 113 n.o., Reeza Hendricks 45)