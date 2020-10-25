Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli becomes 3rd Indian after Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni to hit 200 sixes in Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap by becoming the third Indian batsman and fifth overall to notch up 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The 31-year-old achieved the feat during the Bangalore franchise's clash against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Match 44 of the ongoing 2020 season of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Kohli, who headed into the match needing one six to reach the milestone, smashed the third delivery of the 17th over from Ravindra Jadeja back over him to pick up a maximum and reach the landmark after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

As a result, the Indian skipper became the third player from the country after his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma (209) and CSK counterpart MS Dhoni (216) to achieve the milestone of 200 maximums in the cash-rich league.

Overall, Kohli is at the fifth spot in the list. RCB player and former South African captain AB de Villiers (231 sixes) and Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle (336 sixes) are the only other cricketers to achieve the feat.

On a related note, RCB skipper Kohli also notched up his 39th half-century off 42 deliveries during the match against CSK besides stitching a 82-run stand with AB de Villiers (39) to help RCB post a score of 145 for six in a stipulated 20 overs.

Notably, Kohli is also the highest run scorer of all time in the cash-rich league with a total of 5,827 runs for the Bangalore franchise.