Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch RCB vs PBKS Match No.10 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 contest, know everything related to LIVE streaming and TV broadcast of this crucial encounter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch RCB vs PBKS Match No.10 In India Online And On TV Channel?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium reignited a historic rivalry dating back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. From Brendon McCullum's explosive innings to heated altercations between players like Gambhir and Kohli, the match was a reminder of the intense clashes that define IPL history. Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR as a mentor added emotional depth to the contest, while both teams aimed to capitalize on recent victories and build momentum in the IPL.

Tactical strategies, such as RCB's inclusion of Mahipal Lomror and KKR's deployment of Sunil Narine as an opener, added intrigue to the match. Key statistical matchups, emotional responses, and impactful moments highlighted the skill and athleticism on display. Emerging talents like Lomror and Yash Dayal showcased their potential amidst the star-studded lineups. Expert analysis provided valuable insights into player performances and strategic innovations. With the match broadcast globally, anticipation builds for future encounters, underscoring the IPL's status as a premier cricketing event with a passionate fanbase.

Also Read: IPL 2024: From Dhanashree Verma To Louise Webber; Meet Rajasthan Royals' Most Popular WAGS - In PICS

All you need to know about RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on Thursday, March 29.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder