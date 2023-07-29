World Cup 2023: RP Singh Thinks Suryakumar Yadav Can Bat At No 4 Slot

India is set to host the ICC World Cup in October-November this year. The excitement around the tournament is increasing day by day and all eyes are on which players Team India choose to go with in the competition. While Rohit Sharma and Co are in the West Indies for a bilateral series, there is quite a lot of speculation around which players will be in India’s World Cup squad. Former pacer RP Singh, who was a part of India’s World Cup winning squad in 2007, has opened up on who he thinks should be in the team. RP Singh has backed Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as options.

In a chat on JioCinema, RP Singh said that Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer can be good in the middle order. “Suryakumar Yadav is a good option for No 4, along with Shreyas (Iyer), provided he is fit. But if you are looking at him even as a backup option, it is important to give him game-time and he is certainly a good pick,” RP Singh said. Shreyas Iyer is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a back injury. There is no confirmation on whether he will be fit in time for the World Cup.

RP Singh On Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has not yet performed up to par in ODI cricket. In the first ODI against the West Indies, the swashbuckling batter could only score 19 off 25 deliveries. But, RP Singh believes Suryakumar Yadav can be a good option for batting at No 4 or 5.

RP Singh also stressed on the need for back-up options in the team. “You must always have backup options heading into major tournaments. His (Suryakumar Yadav's) current form in T20 cricket has been very good, one-day format is different because you have (to face) more number of balls. Due to that, he will have to change his game-plan a bit,” the ex-India pacer added.

World Cup 2023

India will start their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia. The game will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.