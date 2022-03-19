हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

RR coach Kumar Sangakkara reveals why Suresh Raina was not picked by any team for IPL 2022

The CSK veteran was even ignored by the MS Dhoni's team for whom he has played most of his IPL cricket. 

RR coach Kumar Sangakkara reveals why Suresh Raina was not picked by any team for IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

One of the biggest news from the IPL 2022 Auction was the snub of Mr IPL Suresh Raina. 

The CSK veteran was even ignored by the MS Dhoni's team for whom he has played most of his IPL cricket. 

Raina is not overaged for IPL and certainly not for CSK whose captain is 41. Yet he could not make the cut. No IPL team showed any interest in the left-handed batter. 

One of the reasons could be that Raina no more plays international cricket for India and is rarely seen on the field for his state team UP. 

Franchises may have lost faith in his batting abilities because of this reason. And Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes Raina was not suited to play for this upcoming season.

"There are different ways to look at it. As the years go by, players change and reputations are also made new by younger players," said the former Sri Lankan captain.

"In the case of Suresh Raina, his reputation is unbelievable in IPL cricket. He has been an absolute legend, one of the best and top-most performers season after season. When you go into granular detail, perhaps the player is not suited for that season. It takes nothing away from the player being one of the best ever, or the player being of absolute high quality and it is something that analysts, coaches and owners look for," he concluded.

