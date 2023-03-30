topStoriesenglish2589247
RR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

IPL 2023: Last season’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals will look to go one better this year and win their second crown under the leadership of Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals created history back in 2008 when they stunningly won the first-ever edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the captaincy of late Shane Warne. It took them another 14 years to get back into the final again in 2022 before they lost to debutant side Gujarat Titans in the title clash.

The Royals look a completely different side under the leadership of young Sanju Samson. The likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with Orange and Purple Cap respectively to lead the Royals charge to the final. But can RR go one better and win their second title in IPL 2023?

The addition of former England captain Joe Root to their team bolsters their middle-order with the Englishman set to start ahead of West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer – who was inconsistent through IPL 2022. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also joins the team and will bolster the Royals lower order.

However, Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and will be replaced by Sandeep Sharma, who had gone unsold during IPL 2023 auction. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy is also struggling with injury and will be doubtful starter for the first-half of competition.

Buttler and Samson are ‘gamechangers’ at the top while they have an impressive bowling attack as well led by Trent Boult with Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa being the quality spin options.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Schedule

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati

April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur

April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur

April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur

May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Yashasvi Jaiswal India 20 years Batsman INR 4 Crores(R)
Devdutt Padikkal India 22 years Batsman INR 7.75 Crores(R)
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 25 years Batsman INR 8.50 Crores(R)
Sanju Samson (c&wk) India 28 years WK-Batsman INR 14 Cr(R)
Jos Buttler (wk) England 32 years WK-Batsman INR 10 Cr(R)
Dhruv Jurel (wk) India 21 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Kuldip Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Navdeep Saini India 30 years Bowler INR 2.60 Crores(R)
Kuldeep Sen India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Obed McCoy West Indies 25 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R)
KC Kariappa India 28 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R)
Yuzvendra Chahal India 32 years Bowler INR 6.50 Crores(R)
Prasidh Krishna (Out) India 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R)
Trent Boult New Zealand 33 years Bowler INR 8 Crores(R)
Riyan Parag India 21 years All-rounder INR 3.80 Crores(R)
Ravichandran Ashwin India 36 years All-rounder INR 5 Crores(R)
Jason Holder West Indies 31 years All-rounder INR 5.75 Crores
Joe Root England 31 years Batter INR 1 Crore
Adam Zampa Australia 30 years Bowler INR 1.5 Crore
Donovan Ferreira South Africa 24 years Wicket-keeper INR 50 Lakhs
K.M. Asif India 29 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Abdul P A India TBA All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
Akash Vashisht India 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Kunal Rathore India 20 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakhs
Murugan Ashwin India 32 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Sandeep Sharma India 29 years Bowlers INR 50 Lakhs

