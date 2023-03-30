RR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Rajasthan Royals created history back in 2008 when they stunningly won the first-ever edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the captaincy of late Shane Warne. It took them another 14 years to get back into the final again in 2022 before they lost to debutant side Gujarat Titans in the title clash.

The Royals look a completely different side under the leadership of young Sanju Samson. The likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with Orange and Purple Cap respectively to lead the Royals charge to the final. But can RR go one better and win their second title in IPL 2023?

The addition of former England captain Joe Root to their team bolsters their middle-order with the Englishman set to start ahead of West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer – who was inconsistent through IPL 2022. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also joins the team and will bolster the Royals lower order.

However, Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and will be replaced by Sandeep Sharma, who had gone unsold during IPL 2023 auction. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy is also struggling with injury and will be doubtful starter for the first-half of competition.

Buttler and Samson are ‘gamechangers’ at the top while they have an impressive bowling attack as well led by Trent Boult with Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa being the quality spin options.

Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan! _



PS: Wait for 0:35. _ pic.twitter.com/BaYSe2PuwH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2023

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Schedule

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati

April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur

April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur

April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur

May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Squad