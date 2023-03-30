RR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season
IPL 2023: Last season’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals will look to go one better this year and win their second crown under the leadership of Sanju Samson.
Rajasthan Royals created history back in 2008 when they stunningly won the first-ever edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the captaincy of late Shane Warne. It took them another 14 years to get back into the final again in 2022 before they lost to debutant side Gujarat Titans in the title clash.
The Royals look a completely different side under the leadership of young Sanju Samson. The likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with Orange and Purple Cap respectively to lead the Royals charge to the final. But can RR go one better and win their second title in IPL 2023?
The addition of former England captain Joe Root to their team bolsters their middle-order with the Englishman set to start ahead of West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer – who was inconsistent through IPL 2022. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also joins the team and will bolster the Royals lower order.
However, Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and will be replaced by Sandeep Sharma, who had gone unsold during IPL 2023 auction. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy is also struggling with injury and will be doubtful starter for the first-half of competition.
Buttler and Samson are ‘gamechangers’ at the top while they have an impressive bowling attack as well led by Trent Boult with Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa being the quality spin options.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Schedule
April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad
April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati
April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati
April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai
April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad
April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur
April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru
April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur
April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai
May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur
May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur
May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata
May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur
May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 4 Crores(R)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|22 years
|Batsman
|INR 7.75 Crores(R)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 8.50 Crores(R)
|Sanju Samson (c&wk)
|India
|28 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 14 Cr(R)
|Jos Buttler (wk)
|England
|32 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 10 Cr(R)
|Dhruv Jurel (wk)
|India
|21 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 2.60 Crores(R)
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 75 Lakhs(R)
|KC Kariappa
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.50 Crores(R)
|Prasidh Krishna (Out)
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 10 Crores(R)
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|33 years
|Bowler
|INR 8 Crores(R)
|Riyan Parag
|India
|21 years
|All-rounder
|INR 3.80 Crores(R)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|36 years
|All-rounder
|INR 5 Crores(R)
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 5.75 Crores
|Joe Root
|England
|31 years
|Batter
|INR 1 Crore
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.5 Crore
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|24 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 50 Lakhs
|K.M. Asif
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Abdul P A
|India
|TBA
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|20 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|29 years
|Bowlers
|INR 50 Lakhs
