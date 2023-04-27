RR Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 37 in Jaipur, 730PM IST, April 27

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are going up against four-time former champions and IPL 2023 table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no. 37 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. The Royals have already one the first encounter between the two sides this season in Chepauk by three runs.

It was the 12th win for Sanju Samson’s side against CSK but MS Dhoni’s side have won 15 out of the 27 encounters between these two teams till date. Dhoni will look to seek revenge for the loss at Chepauk and retain their top spot in the Points Table with another win as well.

It will be homecoming for Ajinkya Rahane of CSK as well since he has been a former captain of the Rajasthan Royals and led the team in Jaipur in the past. CSK will miss the services of Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar again due to injury apart from Sisanda Magala as well.

The Royals, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. RR opener Jos Buttler, who won the IPL 2022 Orange Cap, was dismissed for a duck in the previous match and will look to make up for cheap dismissal as well.

It will be a special occasion for Ravindra Jadeja as well. The former Royals all-rounder will be playing his 300th T20 match in Jaipur on Thursday night.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 37 Details

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: April 27, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No. 37 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 37 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butter, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana/ Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana