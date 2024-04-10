RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans In Sawai Mansingh Stadium, 730PM IST, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 24 of IPL 2024 with a view to maintain their winning run in the competition. The Sanju Samson-led side have won all their four matches so far. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. On the other hand, GT have blown hot and cold so far. Shubman Gill's team has played 5 and lose 3 while winning two and are placed on number 7 in the IPL 2024 points table. Needless to say, they need a win today to bring their campaign back on track.

If yo are making a fantasy team, you must know which players are available and which are not for this match. As far as RR are concerned, Sandeep Sharma is set to miss another game due to a niggle but the good news is that Navdeep Saini is joining the RR squad after getting clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA). Whether he plays or not is still not known.

There is no clarity over David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha's availability as well. GT has not yet clarified on the status of their respective injuries. Plenty of big match players, hitters of the ball and wickettakers playing today. Take help from us to make your fantasy team. But do finalise your Dream11 team only after the toss when you know which players are playing and which are not.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Riyan Parag

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson

Allrounders: Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Noor Ahmad

RR vs GT: Probable Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI Team: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

RR vs GT: Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad: Sanju Samson (C & WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier