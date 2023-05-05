RR Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 48 in Jaipur, 730PM IST, May 5

It will be a repeat of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final once again as defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023’s match no. 48 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. The two sides met earlier in IPL 2023 as well in Ahmedabad with Sanju Samson’s 32-ball 60 and Shimron Hetmyer’s fifty powering the Royals to a three-wicket win.

Hardik Pandya’s side will be eyeing revenge over the Royals for the defeat last month. GT are currently on top of the points table with 12 points but were stunned by last-placed Delhi Capitals in their last match at home.

Rajasthan Royals and three other teams have 10 points currently and Samson will look to join GT at the top of the table with a win in Jaipur. Both sides don’t have any injury concerns although GT bowler Josh Little from Ireland will be playing his last match for the champions in IPL 2023 since he will be joining the national squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh.

RR will be concerned by the form of opener Jos Buttler, who was the IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner although his fellow-opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is on top of the run-scoring charts, including his maiden IPL ton in the last match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match No. 48 Details

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: May 5, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RR vs GT IPL 2023 Match No. 48 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Mohammad Shami

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

RR vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 48 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little