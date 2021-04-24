हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

RR vs KKR: After Bihu, Riyan Parag introduces 'selfie' celebration in IPL, Rahul Tewatia joins - WATCH

After plucking a clean catch near the mid-wicket boundary to send KKR's danger man Pat Cummins, Riyan Parag brought out the new 'selfie' celebration. He was joined by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

RR vs KKR: After Bihu, Riyan Parag introduces &#039;selfie&#039; celebration in IPL, Rahul Tewatia joins - WATCH
After Bihu, Riyan Parag introduces 'selfie' celebration in IPL, Rahul Tewatia joins (IPL)

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag has been a poster boy for introducing the 'Bihu' celebration in the Indian Premier League. In the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday evening, the Assam cricketer was once again engaged in a unique celebration. 

After plucking a clean catch near the mid-wicket boundary to send KKR's danger man Pat Cummins, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 34-ball 66 against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter, Parag brought out the new 'selfie' celebration. He was joined by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

Here is the video: 

Meanwhile, the moment was also shared by both the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan Royals on their respective Twitter account. Here is what they had to say about the moment:

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133/9 with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals. Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played. 

