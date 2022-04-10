R Ashwin just got 'retired out'. Know about interesting rule here

R Ashwin became the first cricketer to be retired out in the history of IPL.

On the third ball of the 19th over, Ashwin dragged the ball to the covers and completed a single but he did not stop running and stopped only after he had reached the dressing room.

RR took a call to retire him out and send in Riyan Parag in the middle. As per IPL rules, a batter can be retired out in the matches and what Ashwin did was all within the rules of the game. This is done to ensure that team is not wasting balls and if a powerhitter is available than there is option to retire out one of the batters in the middle who is struggling to connect balls.

Parag who came to bat in his place could not do much though as he scored 8 off 4 balls and perished.

RR, thanks to fifty from Shimron Hetmery, reached 165/6 in 20 overs.

Hetmyer about Ashwin's retired out. "I had no idea about this, it was a really good decision that came off well." #LSGvRR #RRvLSG — Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) April 10, 2022

This move has been discussed so often over the last five years but it takes a brave team and a selfless player to translate theory into practice Parag only made 8 off 4 balls - but that should be enough to vindicate the decision, with Ashwin striking at 122 in his innings — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 10, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help Rajasthan Royals post 165 for six in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls to take RR to the total after they were at 67 for four at one stage. Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for LSG.