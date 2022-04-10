हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI: Will Sanju Samson play same 11 after loss?

Rajasthan Royals are fourth in the IPL standings and Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand are third

Source: Twitter

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday (April 10). The 20th match of the tournamant will feature RR against LSG for the first time in the IPL.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals are fourth in the standings and Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand are third. RR have played three so far and won two of them. Whereas, LSG have played four and won three out of them.

Both teams open their batting with an overseas player and good news for Lucknow fans is that Quinton de Kock found his mojo back in the last game. After a disappointing start to the season, De Kock scored 80 off 52 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 maximums.

On the other hand, for the Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler is in astonishing form this season. In their previous clash against RCB, Hetmyer and Buttler were in great form as they smashed 42 and 70, respectively.

In the bowling department, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have given KL Rahul a lot of wickets in crucial situations of the games. Speaking on the RR bowling attack, Pace combination of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult has been proven effective so far for the Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants being the new franchise were missing an all-rounder who can be trusted in both batting and bowling department. However, the addition of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder to the side has helped them a lot after their first game of the tournament.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 20

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 10th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 20 Predicted XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

