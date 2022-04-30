Mumbai Indians made a few changes to their playing eleven in their IPL clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30). One of them changes was left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in place for overseas player Dewald Brevis at the DY Patil sports Academy, Mumbai.

MI roped in the left-arm spinner as a replacement for injured Arshad Khan, who has been ruled out of the remaining season of the IPL 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side have bought Kumar Kartikeya for a price tag of Rs 20 lakhs.

NEWS Kumar Kartikeya Singh joins Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Mohd Arshad Khan #TATAIPL More Details https://t.co/H5jENH9nZf pic.twitter.com/ssCwl0jSjQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2022

Kartikeya, who is 24 years of age, is a left-arm spinner who represents Madhya Pradesh in all three formats of domestic cricket. He was first signed as a part of the support team for the Mumbai Indians but an injury to Arshad has provided him the oppurtunity to showcase his skills in this difficult season for MI.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh has played nine first-class matches so far with 19 List A games and eight T20s. In those, he has picked 35, 18 and 9 wickets, respectively.

Dewald Brevis, who was expected to peform brilliantly with his bat this season, scored only 124 runs in total with an average of 20.66.