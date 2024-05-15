RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings In Barsapara Cricket Stadium, 730PM IST, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals (RR) play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first match to be played at Barsapara cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. This is RR's second home ground this season and also the home of their batter Riyan Parag. This is an inconsequential match in respect of playoffs qualification. Both teams have two games left but RR have already qualified. With DC beating LSG, RR's place was confirmed. However, they will still be looking to win games in lead up to the playoffs and also to ensure they finish in the top-two. Sunrisers Hyderabad can take the second spot if they win their remaining two games. RR must win and maintain a better NRR than third-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH to seal the berth in the playoffs as one of top two teams in the group stage this year.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings will be looking to win their remaining two games to finish the season on a high. They are out and placed right at the bottom of the table right now. They would not want to finish with just 8 points and as the worst side this season.

Remember that England players bound for national duty in RR camp have left. However, Punjab Kings will still have services of Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran, who are likely to leave after this game.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024: probable playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings probable playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Dhruv Jurel

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (VC), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

RR vs PBKS: Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini