RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Royal Challengers Banglore are all set to take inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium. The winning team will face debutants Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final. In Qualifier 1, Rajasthan Royals suffered a 7 wicket loss against Gujarat Titans who marched into the final of the IPL 2022 campaign. David Miller stepped up to the challenge and scored an unbeaten 68*(38) which powered Gujarat Titans to a successful chase and a place in the finals.

Then in Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed their spot in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 campaign with a 14-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eliminator

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad

Date & Time: May 27th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul