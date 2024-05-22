RR Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

In the IPL Eliminator game today, it will be a battle between the Royals as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Rajasthan Royals today at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It is a neutral venue for both the teams and it will be fascinating to see who comes on the top at the end. The thing is that RR, despite their constant good show, slipped in the last 2 weeks of the group stage and lost the first two spots. RCB, on the other hand, peaked in the last 3 weeks and on form, they are favourites to win the match.

RCB have got a lot going for them. Virat Kohli has switched gears and is looking very good. Faf du Plessis has scored runs at the top. Rajat Patidar has got his touch back and the bowling unit is firing collectively. RR will need to bring their A game back if they want to beat RCB today and qualify for the Qualifier 2, on May 24, which is to be played in Chennai.

Losing some stars like Jos Buttler has not worked well for RR. But Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult must make it count. From RCV, Kohli, Faf, Swapnil Singh can be good picks for the Dream11 side.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL Eliminator

Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran