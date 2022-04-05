हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Match No. 13 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch RR vs RCB

IPL 2022 Match No. 13, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming details. Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning march against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Match No. 13 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch RR vs RCB
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5). Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. It’s also learnt Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the game on Tuesday.

“No Australian player can play before (April) 6th. There’s an embargo from the Australian Board, so Maxwell is not available,” a source privy to the development said.

The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it. For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred.

He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match:   

When will Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match be played?   

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match will be played on 5 April, Tuesday.   

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match be played?    

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match start?   

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.   

Which TV channels will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match be broadcast?  

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.   

Where can I live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match online?   

The live-streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

