IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler HATES to play Rashid Khan during Powerplay in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals have won 4 out of 6 games in IPL 2022 so far and the major reason for this good run is their opener Jos Buttler, who is playing like a dream at the moment. 

RR&#039;s Jos Buttler HATES to play Rashid Khan during Powerplay in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals have won 4 out of 6 games in IPL 2022 so far and the major reason for this good run is their opener Jos Buttler, who is playing like a dream at the moment. 

The Orange Cap holder is at some distance from others in the current list if most runs by an individual. 

He has slammed two hundred in IPL already. And chances are he can easily hit two more and may not stop even after that. 

Playing any bowler in this IPL 2022 is a piece of cake for him. But Buttler has revealed in a chat with ESPNcricinfo that he hates to face one bowler, especially in the powerplays and that bowler is none other than Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who is playing for Gujarat Titans from season 2022. 

Rashid is an excellent spinner who has great numbers to boast in T20 cricket. 

The 23-year-old cricketer has picked 105 wickets so far in 58 matches. He bowls with an brilliant economy rate o 6.18 and is known for providing breakthroughs to shift the momentum of the game in side's favour. 

Rashid has also played for Afghanistan in 80 ODIs and five Test matches. 

Not to forget, Rashid was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier for whom he played for the longest time. But ahead of the 2022 mega auction, he was released by SRH in what was a pretty shocking decision. 

He was then bought by new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans via player drafts.

