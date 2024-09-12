Advertisement
RUTURAJ GAIKWAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad Forced To Retire Hurt During Duleep Trophy Match, Sparks Outrage From Fans Details Here

Star batter Rajat Patidar took the place of Gaikwad in the middle as he joined opener Sai Sudharsan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ruturaj Gaikwad Forced To Retire Hurt During Duleep Trophy Match, Sparks Outrage From Fans Details Here

The India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was coerced to retire hurt on the second ball of the match on Thursday after starting off with a boundary in the Duleep Trophy second-round match between India C and India B. The reason is still unknown as to why Gaikwad departed but as per reports, he got hit on his hand by Mukesh Kumar’s delivery on the first day of the game in Anantapur.

Star batter Rajat Patidar took the place of Gaikwad in the middle as he joined opener Sai Sudharsan. The duo ended up building a solid stand to get India C off to a good start despite the early blow of their captain. The duo’s 92-run stand was broken the moment Patidar got out by Navdeep Saini for 41. Sudharsan also departed after getting out by Mukesh Kumar in the next over for 43.

A couple of quick wickets in the middle resulted in bringing Ishan Kishan and Baba Indrajith on the crease. Since there was no live coverage of the game so only trusted source to follow the game was the BCCI website. Fans were disappointed after the BCCI failed to do live coverage of the game. 

Gaikwad did not have a great time in the Duleep Trophy opener against India D as he scored only 5 and 46 in his two attempts. The right-hand batter will be hoping to recover soon and get back to the crease as these matches hold immense importance if he wants to make his way to the Indian team.

