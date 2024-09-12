Ruturaj Gaikwad Forced To Retire Hurt During Duleep Trophy Match, Sparks Outrage From Fans Details Here

The India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was coerced to retire hurt on the second ball of the match on Thursday after starting off with a boundary in the Duleep Trophy second-round match between India C and India B. The reason is still unknown as to why Gaikwad departed but as per reports, he got hit on his hand by Mukesh Kumar’s delivery on the first day of the game in Anantapur.

Star batter Rajat Patidar took the place of Gaikwad in the middle as he joined opener Sai Sudharsan. The duo ended up building a solid stand to get India C off to a good start despite the early blow of their captain. The duo’s 92-run stand was broken the moment Patidar got out by Navdeep Saini for 41. Sudharsan also departed after getting out by Mukesh Kumar in the next over for 43.

A couple of quick wickets in the middle resulted in bringing Ishan Kishan and Baba Indrajith on the crease. Since there was no live coverage of the game so only trusted source to follow the game was the BCCI website. Fans were disappointed after the BCCI failed to do live coverage of the game.

One request to #BCCI



We don't need commentators, just put a decent camera start live streaming on Jio Cinema .



If Jio Cinema can't ,DD SPORTS pe bhi chalega, per bus match dikha do yarr .



PLEASE...!!!! #Cricket #IPL2025 #DuleepTrophy#RuturajGaikwad #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/Ko5Wilrptx — Pratyush Halder (pratyush_no7) September 12, 2024

It's genuinely a shame that the richest cricket board can't even telecast two domestic games at the same time. After all the hype the Duleep Trophy got, it's absurd to think that you can only watch one of the two games.#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/A5zo5cFCdu September 12, 2024

No Live Stream on Jio Cinema for Ruturaj Gaikwad's Team C. People are dying to know what has just happened with him.



Shame on you BCCI for the hell level of Politics you're doing. Despite the higher Viewership of Team C match last game they stopped Live streaming for Team C pic.twitter.com/sQGY6tIRIF — (imAnthoni_) September 12, 2024

Gaikwad did not have a great time in the Duleep Trophy opener against India D as he scored only 5 and 46 in his two attempts. The right-hand batter will be hoping to recover soon and get back to the crease as these matches hold immense importance if he wants to make his way to the Indian team.