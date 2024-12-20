Ruturaj Gaikwad Sparks CSK-RCB Rivalry With Cheeky Dig At Event- Watch Video

IPL 2025: India batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took a subtle dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during a fan-engagement event, showcasing his wit and further stoking the rivalry between the two iconic IPL franchises. The light-hearted moment occurred when a microphone malfunction prompted Gaikwad to suggest that an RCB fan might have been behind the technical glitch. His playful comment drew hearty laughter and applause from the audience, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

The Incident

While addressing fans at the event, Gaikwad faced a brief interruption when his microphone was inadvertently turned off by the sound team. The anchor on stage remarked, “How can you turn off Ruturaj’s mic?” to which Gaikwad quipped, “Might be someone from RCB.” The remark, delivered with perfect comedic timing, was an instant hit, resonating with the audience and online fans alike.

Although the specific details of the event remain unclear, the humorous exchange highlights Gaikwad’s quick thinking and affable personality, making the moment one of the most talked-about snippets ahead of IPL 2025.

CSK vs RCB

The rivalry between CSK and RCB has always been one of the fiercest in IPL history, and the tension has only intensified after their dramatic clash in IPL 2024. In a high-stakes encounter on May 18 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB defeated CSK in a nail-biting finish that knocked the Chennai-based franchise out of the playoff race. The victory was pivotal for RCB, as it secured their spot in the top four after a remarkable turnaround that included a streak of six consecutive wins.

The aftermath of the match, however, stirred controversy. CSK’s legendary leader, MS Dhoni, uncharacteristically headed straight to the dressing room without participating in the traditional post-match handshakes. The move sparked widespread speculation and debate among fans and analysts, adding another layer of drama to the already heated rivalry. Online fanbases of both teams engaged in spirited trolling, ensuring that the rivalry remained a dominant narrative in the tournament.

Building Anticipation for IPL 2025

As the new IPL season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the CSK vs. RCB saga. The teams are expected to clash with renewed intensity, and moments like Gaikwad’s cheeky comment have only heightened the anticipation. With both franchises boasting passionate fanbases and star-studded lineups, their encounters promise to deliver thrilling cricket and unforgettable drama.

Gaikwad’s lighthearted jab serves as a reminder of the spirited competition and mutual respect that define the IPL’s biggest rivalries. Whether on the field or off it, CSK vs. RCB continues to capture the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Fans can only wait with bated breath for the next showdown, hoping for yet another chapter of excitement and drama in this storied competition.