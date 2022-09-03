NewsCricket
Ryan Burl picks 5 wickets as Zimbabwe likely to make a BIG upset by beating Australia, bowl them out for 141 in 3rd ODI

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first in the third and last ODI of the series that Aussies lead 2-0. Aaron Finch was the first wicket to fall in the 4 over as he continued his poor form with the bat, scoring 5 off 11 balls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Zimbabwe pulled off a surprise on Saturday when they bowled out Australia for just 141 in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series at Townsville. David Warner slammed a brilliant 94 but apart from him, no Aussie batter could get going as leg-spinner Ryan Burl picked 5 wickets. Not to forget, Burl bowled just 3 overs, giving just 10 runs and dismissed picked up 5 wickets. His victims were Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. 

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first in the third and last ODI of the series that Aussies lead 2-0. Aaron Finch was the first wicket to fall in the 4 over as he continued his poor form with the bat, scoring 5 off 11 balls. Steve Smith and Alex Carey fell in quick succession too. Marcus Stoinis could not stay at the crease for long as well, dismissed for 3 as well as Cameron Green who scored the same score. Glenn Maxwell came and he along with Warner steadied the ship for a while but then came Burl who picked wicket after wicket to shock the visitors as they went from 129/5 to 141 all-out within minutes.   

While Warner scored 94, the other batter who scored in double digits was Maxwell who scored a 19. Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi and Sean Williams picked a wicket each Brad Evans scalped 2 wickets. 

Zimbabwe have a big chance of pulling off a heist here vs Australia in their own backyard but going past the target og 142 runs.  

Ryan BurlZimbabweAustraliaAustralia bowled out for 141AUS vs ZIMAUS vs ZIM 3rd ODIRyan Burl 5 wicketsRyan Burl fiferwho is Ryan Burl

