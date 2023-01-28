SA vs ENG 1st ODI: Jofra Archer Bowls WORST Spell of his ODI Career on Return to International Cricket, Goes for 20 Runs in an Over for 1st time

England pacer Jofra Archer played his first ODI in almost 2 years when he took the field vs South Africa at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 27. But his return was marked with an wanted record. He gave away 81 runs from 10 overs, resulting in worst bowling spell of his ODI career. To make things look somewhat nice, he picked up one wicket in form of Wayne Parnell. Clearly, Archer looked far from his best as England went down in the first ODI vs SA by 27 runs. Archer has had his struggled with various injuries in the past 2 years and would need some time and games to return to his previous brutal best.

Not to forget, Archer was playing his first international game in 678 days. Making a return after such a long time is not easy in any sport, leave alone cricket. He also conceded 20 runs off an over for the first time in his ODI career, a record he would like to forget. England Cricket would be hoping that their ace pacer returns to his best as soon as possible as he will key cricketer for them in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India later this year.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. The home team posted 298/7 in 50 overs 111 off 117 balls off the bat of Rassie van der Dussen. The knock included 6 fours and 1 six respectively. Jason Roy stormed back to form with a hundred. He finished his drought of runs with an amazing knock (113 off 91 balls) that included 11 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Dawid Malan and Roy put on 146 for the opening wicket but once they went back, England's downfall began and the team got bundled out for 271 in 44.2 overs, losing the match by 27 runs.

The second ODI in this three-match series will be played on January 29 (Sunday) before the action moves to Kimberley for the third and final ODI on February 1.